GCS: 1,022 patients - in intensive care; hospitalised persons - 8,334

The Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reports that 8,334 people with COVID-19 are hospitalised on Monday in specialised health units, of whom 1,022 people are in intensive care, according to AGERPRES.

In total, 40,955 people confirmed with SARS-CoV-2 infection are in isolation at home and 12,014 are in institutional isolation in Romania.

Also, 48,932 people are in quarantine at home, and in institutional quarantine - 130, according to GCS.

In the last 24 hours, 2,146 calls were registered to the unique emergency number 112.

