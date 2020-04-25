 
     
GCS: 12,009 persons in institutional quarantine; 26,159 in home isolation

A number of 12,009 persons are in institutional quarantine on Romania's territory and another 26,159 are isolated at home, under medical monitoring, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Saturday.

Since the enforcement of Military Ordinance 2 until now, as many as 2,207 persons have been placed in institutional quarantine for not observing the self-isolation period. Moreover, 162 people in quarantine have left the location and they were quarantined for another 14 days.

A number of 126,645 COVID-19 tests have been processed nationwide so far.

