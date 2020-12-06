GCS: 134 persons infected wiith SARS-CoV-2 died in the past 24 hours

A number of 134 people infected with the novel coronavirus have died in the past 24 hours, the total number of deaths reaching 12,320 in Romania, the Strategic Communication Group reported on Sunday.

According to the same source, between December 5 (10.00 am) and December 6 (10.00 am), 134 deaths (89 men and 45 women) were reported, of some patients infected with the novel coronavirus, hospitalized in Alba, Arad , Bacau, Botosani, Braila, Brasov, Calarasi, Caras-Severin, Cluj, Constanta, Dambovita, Dolj, Gorj, Harghita, Hunedoara, Ialomita, Iasi, Maramure, Mehedinti, Mures, Olt, Prahiu, Satu Mare, Vaslui, Valcea, Vrancea, Ilfov and the Municipality of Bucharest.

Of these, four deaths were recorded in the 40-49 years age category, 13 deaths in the 50-59 years age category, 38 deaths in the 60-69 years age category, 48 deaths in the 70-79 years age category and 31 deaths in the over 80 years age category.

According to the GCS, 127 of the deaths were from comorbidities, no comorbidities were found for five deceased patients, and no comorbidities have been reported for two deceased patients to date.