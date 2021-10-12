Coronavirus update: Record number of cases, death toll,

A number of 442 deaths in patients infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus have been recorded in the past 24 hours, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Tuesday.

No deaths before the reference interval are reported.

According to GCS, the persons who died were 226 men and 216 women.

According to the GCS, 410 deaths were reported in patients who had comorbidities, 10 patients who died did not report comorbidities, and for 22 patients who died no comorbidities were reported to date.

Out of a total of 442 patients who died, 397 were unvaccinated and 45 vaccinated. The 45 vaccinated deceased patients ranged in age from 49 to 91 years. 44 of the vaccinated deceased patients had comorbidities, and one had no declared comorbidities.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 40,071 people diagnosed with COVID-19 have died in Romania.

GCS: Record number of new COVID cases - 16,743; more than 79,500 tests performed in 24hrs

A number of 16,743 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in the past 24 hours, with over 79,500 tests performed, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Tuesday.

As of Tuesday, 1,382,531 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania and 1,188,975 patients were declared cured.

At national level, to date, 9,874,336 RT-PCR tests and 3,709,326 rapid antigen tests have been carried out.

In the past 24 hours, 26,586 RT-PCR tests were performed (14,434 based on case definition and medical protocol and 12,152 upon request) and 52,959 rapid antigen tests.

Apart from the newly confirmed cases, following the retesting of patients who were already positive, 1,466 people were reconfirmed positive.

GCS: 1,667 patients with COVID-19 in intensive care; 39 of them are children

A number of 17,141 people with SARS-CoV-2 are hospitalized in the specialized health units, of whom 467 are children, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Tuesday, Agerpres informs.

According to the quoted source, 1,667 patients are admitted to intensive care, of whom 39 are children.

In Romania, 115,997 people confirmed with the new coronavirus infection are in isolation at home and 15,653 are in institutional isolation.

Also, 59,886 people are in quarantine at home, and 251 people are in institutionalized quarantine.

In the last 24 hours, 11,061 calls were registered to the emergency number 112 and 797 to the TELVERDE line (0800 800 358), open especially for informing citizens.

