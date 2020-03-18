GCS: 41 criminal cases opened for hindering fight against disease

The Strategic Communication Group (GCS) said, on Wednesday, that, until the current time, 41 criminal cases were opened for hindering the fight against diseases, a felony under the Criminal Code.

According to the quoted source, the Arges County Gendarme Inspectorate has completed paperwork to notify penal investigation authorities for three men, as they did not respect quarantine measures. Furthermore, the three men were fined for disturbing the peace.

At the same time, following a notice from border policemen from the Cluj-Napoca Airport, on the basis of Order no. 7 of the Health Minister from March 3, 2020, the Public Health Directorate ordered the halt of delivery of packages destined for Italy that contained 10,000 surgical masks, 17,000 housekeeping masks, 400 single use masks, 45 medical protection suits and 400 footwear protections.

Between March 17, 8:00 hrs - March 18, 8:00 hrs, 1,395 calls were made to the single emergency line 112 and 7,885 to the TELVERDE line opened for informing citizens (0800 800 358).

GCS reminds citizens to only take into consideration information verified by official sources and to call the TELVERDE live - 0800 800 358 for recommendations and other information. The TELVERDE line is not an emergency number, but a phone line strictly to inform citizens, the quoted source emphasizes. Romanians abroad can request information regarding the prevention and fight against the virus at the specially dedicated line - +4021 320 20 20.