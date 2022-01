A locality in Romania has a cumulative 14-day COVID-19 infection rate exceeding 9 per thousand inhabitants, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Sunday, agerpres reports.

Higher incidences are registered in the localities:* Sindilia (Arad) - 9.18* Poarta Alba (Constanta) - 8.81* Valea Ierii (Cluj) - 5.4* Sanpaul (Cluj) - 4.95