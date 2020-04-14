 
     
GCS: Most persons infected with novel coronavirus, recorded in Suceava and Bucharest

harta coronavirus

Most cases of persons infected with the novel coronavirus have been recorded in the Suceava County - 1,733 and in Bucharest - 789, until now.

According to the Strategic Communication Group, a total of 6,879 persons got infected with the novel coronavirus.

The number of cases confirmed for each county, according to the reports of the National Institute for Public Health:

* Alba - 118 cases

* Arad - 280

* Arges - 59

* Bacau - 76

* Bihor - 190

* Bistrita Nasaud - 89

* Botosani - 172

* Brasov - 263

* Braila - 16

* Buzau - 14

* Caras Severin - 57

* Calarasi - 39

* Cluj - 198

* Constanta - 158

* Covasna - 124

* Dambovita - 31

* Dolj - 43

* Galati - 204

* Giurgiu - 74

* Gorj - 10

* Harghita - 7

* Hunedoara - 320

* Ialomita - 108

* Iasi - 119

* Ilfov - 132

* Maramures - 51

* Mehedinti - 22

* Mures - 229

* Neamt - 304

* Olt - 13

* Prahova - 39

* Satu Mare - 37

* Salaj - 18

* Sibiu - 116

* Suceava - 1.733

* Teleorman - 70

* Timis - 318

* Tulcea - 18

* Vaslui - 49

* Valcea - 15

* Vrancea - 157

* Bucharest - 789.

