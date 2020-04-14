GCS: Most persons infected with novel coronavirus, recorded in Suceava and Bucharest

Most cases of persons infected with the novel coronavirus have been recorded in the Suceava County - 1,733 and in Bucharest - 789, until now.According to the Strategic Communication Group, a total of 6,879 persons got infected with the novel coronavirus.
The number of cases confirmed for each county, according to the reports of the National Institute for Public Health:
* Alba - 118 cases
* Arad - 280
* Arges - 59
* Bacau - 76
* Bihor - 190
* Bistrita Nasaud - 89
* Botosani - 172
* Brasov - 263
* Braila - 16
* Buzau - 14
* Caras Severin - 57
* Calarasi - 39
* Cluj - 198
* Constanta - 158
* Covasna - 124
* Dambovita - 31
* Dolj - 43
* Galati - 204
* Giurgiu - 74
* Gorj - 10
* Harghita - 7
* Hunedoara - 320
* Ialomita - 108
* Iasi - 119
* Ilfov - 132
* Maramures - 51
* Mehedinti - 22
* Mures - 229
* Neamt - 304
* Olt - 13
* Prahova - 39
* Satu Mare - 37
* Salaj - 18
* Sibiu - 116
* Suceava - 1.733
* Teleorman - 70
* Timis - 318
* Tulcea - 18
* Vaslui - 49
* Valcea - 15
* Vrancea - 157
* Bucharest - 789.