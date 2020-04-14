GCS: Most persons infected with novel coronavirus, recorded in Suceava and Bucharest

Most cases of persons infected with the novel coronavirus have been recorded in the Suceava County - 1,733 and in Bucharest - 789, until now.

According to the Strategic Communication Group, a total of 6,879 persons got infected with the novel coronavirus.The number of cases confirmed for each county, according to the reports of the National Institute for Public Health:* Alba - 118 cases* Arad - 280* Arges - 59* Bacau - 76* Bihor - 190* Bistrita Nasaud - 89* Botosani - 172* Brasov - 263* Braila - 16* Buzau - 14* Caras Severin - 57* Calarasi - 39* Cluj - 198* Constanta - 158* Covasna - 124* Dambovita - 31* Dolj - 43* Galati - 204* Giurgiu - 74* Gorj - 10* Harghita - 7* Hunedoara - 320* Ialomita - 108* Iasi - 119* Ilfov - 132* Maramures - 51* Mehedinti - 22* Mures - 229* Neamt - 304* Olt - 13* Prahova - 39* Satu Mare - 37* Salaj - 18* Sibiu - 116* Suceava - 1.733* Teleorman - 70* Timis - 318* Tulcea - 18* Vaslui - 49* Valcea - 15* Vrancea - 157* Bucharest - 789.