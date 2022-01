The town of Pancota, in Arad County, has a COVID-19 infection rate reported for 14 days of 3.01 per thousand inhabitants, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Wednesday, Agerpres reports.

At the level of localities, the highest incidence rates per thousand inhabitants are recorded in Sindrila (Arad) - 9.21.High incidence rates are also recorded in:* Poarta Alba (Constanta) - 8.71* Coronini (Caras-Severin) - 6.55* Vad (Cluj) - 5.47* Valea Ierii (Cluj) - 5.4.