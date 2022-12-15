George Enescu Square inaugurated in Paris, PM Ciuca in attendance

The George Enescu Square in the capital of France was inaugurated on Thursday, in the attendance of Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca, as a tribute paid to the Romanian composer who lived and created an important part of his works in the 9th Arrondissement (District) of Paris, where the Square is situated.

A fragment of George Enescu's "Romanian Rhapsodies," performed by the National Opera of France, conductor Cristian Macelaru, was played at the inauguration ceremony.

"I am highly honored to participate today in the inauguration of the George Enescu Square in the 9th Arrondissement, where our illustrious composer George Enescu liked so much to live and create. I want to thank for the decision made by the mayors of Paris, Mrs Mayor of the 9th Arrondissement, Mrs Deputy Mayor who took care of the architecture of everything that meant the process of granting the name of this square. (...) It is a gesture of recognition for the creation of our illustrious composer George Enescu, who lived and created here the Romanian rhapsodies," PM Ciuca stated.

The PM pointed out that the demarche represents a gesture of recognition of the cultural relations between Romania and France.

"And it also is a moment when we have to underscore that the Romanian-French friendship has historic roots. I am convinced that the Romanians who work, live, study, today, in Paris, will be glad and proud to pass through the George Enescu Square and bring to mind what he used to share with the people he met, with the ones who collaborated at that time. 'People need to know my country as it is. Everywhere I go, I don't forget that this is my first duty,'" Ciuca stated within the ceremony.

Musicians of Romanian origin, renowned in France, such as violinist Mirana Tutuianu, member of the Paris Chamber Orchestra, and Sarah Nemtanu, first violinist of the National Orchestra of France, performed pieces from Enescu's works.

George Enescu lived and created representative pieces in Paris, residing in the 9th Arrondissement, where the square bearing his name is.

The decision of the Paris City Hall was made in 2021 - "the Enescu Year" (the 140th anniversary since the birth of the Romanian composer), as a result of the the sustained efforts of the Romanian Embassy in Paris, in cooperation with the local authorities.

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca is on a working visit to Paris, in order to participate in the special session of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) Council dedicated to Romania and, on this occasion, he will also submit the initial memorandum regarding Romania's accession to the OECD. AGERPRES