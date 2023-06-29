Georgiana Lirca qualified for women's wrestling 55 kg finals at U20 European Championships

Romanian athlete Georgiana Carla Lirca will face the Turkish Tuba Demir, on Thursday, in the 55 kg finals, at the Under-20 European Wrestling Championships in Santiago de Compostela (Spain).

Lirca passed the Azeri Ruzanna Mamadova in the quarterfinals, and in the semifinals she defeated the Norwegian Felicitas Domajeva.

In the 50 kg weight class, Georgiana Lavinia Antuca will fight for bronze with the winner of Maria Cazalla Torres (Spain) and Marija Spirkovska (North Macedonia). Antuca defeated Reka Hegedus (Slovakia) in the preliminaries, defeated Vestina Daniseviciute (Lithuania) in the quarterfinals, but lost the semi-final against the Ukrainian Viktoria Slobodeniuk.

In the 68 kg weight class, Viorica Tania Adam defeated Bojana Lazarevska (North Macedonia) in the preliminaries, lost in the quarters against the Ukrainian Manola Skobelska, and in the requalifications she will face Iveta Cesnauskaite (Lithuania).

Also on Wednesday, in Greek-Romanian, Nicolaos Gavil Ignatescu lost in the requalification cat. 82 kg in front of the Georgian Data Shaidze. Ignatescu also lost his first match, on Tuesday, in the round of 16, against the Turkish Alperen Berber, who later won a silver medal.

On Tuesday, Romania obtained its first medal in Santiago de Compostela, bronze through Patrik Iulian Gordan, in Greco-Roman, the 87 kg weight class.

In the women's wrestling category, two other Romanians will compete on Thursday, Patricia Valeria Iurascu (53 kg weight class) and Maria Magdalena Pantiru (65 kg weight class)