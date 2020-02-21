Geotech Investigation in Offshore Midia Gas Development Project

The Ministry of Economy, Energy and Business Environment (MEEMA) issued a permit on Friday allowing the offshore geotech drilling on the subsea segment of the future upstream gas pipeline linking the Ana Platform to the shore and to a new onshore gas treatment plant ('GTP') in the Vadu area of Constanta County, according to a release of the institution.

"The Ministry of Economy, Energy and Business Environment supports the start of the offshore gas exploitation projects. Today, we have taken an essential step in the development of the gas extraction project from the Ana and Doina deposits, by signing the authorization that allows the geotechnical investigations. This authorization is vital in the development of the offshore project, as the geotechnical study will determine the depth of the pipeline location, in order to ensure compliance with the technical requirements and those provided in the Offshore Law. In the absence of this study one cannot design or build the subsea pipeline," said Virgil Popescu, Minister of Economy, Energy and Business Environment.According to the relevant ministry, the authorization issued at the request of Black Sea Oil & Gas allows geotechnical investigation activities within the corridor where the subsea pipeline, which will transport the gas obtained from the offshore Midia perimeter to the shore, will be located.The area of the MGD project comprises the Ana and Doina gas fields located some 120 km offshore Romania in the XV Midia Shallow area where the water depths are of 70 meters.

AGERPRES