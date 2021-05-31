Ghinea: We sent the PNRR to Brussels, in the computer system of the European Commission

Romania has officially submitted the National Resilience and Recovery Plan (PNRR) to Brussels and the official evaluation of the European Commission will come next, the Minister of Investments and European Projects, Cristian Ghinea announced on Monday in a video posted on Facebook.

"We sent the PNRR to Brussels, ie in the computer system of the European Commission. At 15:30 we finished uploading all the 240 files that now mean the PNRR, divided into almost 30 chapters. We are close to the end of the road, so to speak. At the moment, Romania has the official PNRR submitted, the official evaluation of the European Commission comes next. We will have a few months in which we will receive evaluation letters on each component, we will have to decide how we take into account these observations, so that, in the autumn, we have the approved plan and we go ahead", Ghinea said.

He explained what this PNRR means for Romania, specifying that the document will be presented in full on Wednesday.

According to the quoted source, PNRR also contains a detailed chapter for implementation and audit throughout the 6 years, as well as one related to communication.

"We have a chapter on implementation and audit - we say in detail who does what during the 6 years of implementation. The money from PNRR will be audited by the Audit Authority of the Court of Accounts. We have a very clear mechanism for prevention and avoidance of conflicts of interests through ANI, through DNA, so that this money is well spent. We have a communication chapter and we have various scenarios on the impact. This is what we call cross-cutting chapters, we have finished them all. This is what what we call components: forest waters, waste, transport, energy, digital, various stages of work are ready. PNRR is sent to the computer system of the European Commission", added the official.

The minister also explained how this document was worked on.

"For example, on the transport component - these two pages were what we approved in the Government a few months ago, this was the negotiating mandate. Six versions were sent to the Commission for the transport component, we had working sessions with the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure and the European Commission, we have permanently completed every project there, so that it is credible, to show that we have some very clear costs and that we can be ready by 2026. Look, we have charging stations on the future highways. (...) At this moment, as I was telling you, Romania's PNRR means 200 files organized by chapters. (...) At Energy, every investment project had to be explained ", said Cristian Ghinea.

The head of European Funds stated that Romania has chosen to publish the PNRR in full, with most member states using only summaries.

Based on the National Recovery and Resilience Plan, Romania will be able to access grants and loans worth 29.2 billion euros, reports agerpres.