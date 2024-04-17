Glina wastewater treatment plant, nominated for Global Water Awards

Bucharest Mayor Nicusor Dan announces that the Glina wastewater treatment plant has been nominated in the Wastewater Project of the Year category at the Global Water Awards, which took place on Tuesday evening in London.

"The Glina wastewater treatment plant has been nominated in the Wastewater Project of the Year category, along with 3 other large projects from around the world, at the most important international event in the water industry - the Global Water Awards - which took place last night in London. The nomination for this prestigious award is an international recognition of the importance of this investment project which has been completed with great efforts from both the City Hall and the consortium working on the project, made up of three companies: FCC, Aqulia and Suez. Congratulations to all colleagues who worked for this huge investment project to become reality after many decades of its inception," the Capital mayor wrote on Facebook.

The Glina sludge incinerator, as well as the extension and modernisation works of the wastewater treatment plant were completed in December 2023, after about six years from the start of this project. Thus, 100% of the sewage water is mechanically and biologically treated and does not reach the Dambovita River at all, whereas before the start of this project only one third was treated.

The sludge resulting from the treatment of the city's wastewater is thermally treated in the incinerator and the heat obtained is recovered for later use in the drying and combustion process. The resulting inert ash represents about 4% of the original sludge and will end up being used in cement factories.

The investment, worth a total of 650 million lei, was carried out on European funding. A large part of this amount was provided by the World Bank and the co-financing was covered by the Romanian state and the municipality of Bucharest, through a loan from the European Investment Bank.