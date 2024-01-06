Goats at Murani leisure estate snack on discarded Christmas trees

Dozens of goats on the Murani leisure estate in the western commune of Pischia are being fed this season with discarded Christmas trees, a real treat for the quirky animals.

"For several years now, we have been running a campaign to recycle old fir trees, thus helping protect the environment. We feed the green branches to the approximately 20 goats that reside in this area and which take great pleasure in munching on the fir needles, which are rich in vitamin C. The remaining wood is turned into chips and is used for fire," representatives of the Murani Estates told AGERPRES.

The campaign to collect old Christmas trees runs until January 31st, and those who dispose their fir trees here also get a reward, specifically free access for two to the Murani leisure center for every recycled tree.

The Murani leisure center is located 22 kilometers from Timisoara city, towards the mountainous area of Timis County.