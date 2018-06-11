The "Golden Stag" International Festival will be resumed between 29 August-2 September in the Brasov Council Square after a nine-year break, being included on the list of events financed by the Government through the Culture Ministry and dedicated to the Greater Union Centennial.

"2018 is also an anniversary year for the Golden Stag Festival, which celebrates 50 years since its first edition in 1968, at the Dramatic Theater, under the name of 'Brasov-Romania' International Music Festival and the "Stag" was only the trophy. The main organiser of the festival is TVR national television station, while Brasov city and the Brasov City Council will be the co-organisers, bearing a part of the organisational expenditures," according to the specialist report attached to the draft decision of the Brasov Local Council regarding the approval of the participation of Brasov city as the co-organiser of the "Golden Stag" event.The "Golden Stag" International Festival will start on 29 August with a Romanian anniversary gala that will be attended by the winner artists and bands of the previous editions. The show will be completed with pictures from the TVR archive depicting the previous editions of the musical competition. The next two evenings will be dedicated to the actual contest. Besides the competitors, there will be a series of guests who will perform mini-concerts. The gala will be held on the 4th evening, when the winners of the 2018 edition of the "Golden Stag" International Festival will be awarded. The evening will end with the concert of the most important star invited, whose name will not be disclosed until TVR completes the negotiations for this contract.The event will end on 2 September with a Centennial Gala, that will keep the traditional theme of folk music that will be performed in a modern manner, according to the quoted source.Among the foreign artists who have performed on the stage of the Golden Stag" International Festival, the organisers bring to mind Diana Ross, Amalia Rodrigues, Julio Iglesias, Sheryl Crow, Tom Jones, Vaya con Dios, Coolio, Christina Aguilera, Kenny Rogers, Ricky Martin, Kelly Family, Patricia Kaas. So far, there have been 17 editions because the festival has been put on pause and resumed several times over the years. The last edition was held in 2009.