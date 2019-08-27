Gov't approves opening of new Romanian-Serbian border checkpoint

The government on Tuesday approved the opening of a new Romanian-Serbian border checkpoint for passenger cars and transport vehicles, ferry and pedestrian crossing, between the Moldova Noua (Romania) and Golubac (Serbia) localities, and a customs point.

The normative act stipulates that the new border checkpoint will function between 6 am and 8 pm and bans transportation of hazardous materials and livestock (the animals must be subject to phytosanitary and veterinary control), as well as slow vehicles.

Expenses on personnel, equipment and specific arrangements shall be supported by each authorising officer for the institutions that carry out these activities, according to the provisions of OUG 105/2001 regarding Romania's state border, approved with modifications through Law no. 243/2002, with the subsequent modifications and completions, in the border checkpoints.

MDRAP (Ministry of Regional Development and Public Administration) specified that the value of the project is 2,352,674.00 euros, financed through the IPA Cross-border Cooperation Programme between Romania and Serbia, in partnership with the Moldova Noua Mayoralty (Romania) and municipalities Veliko Gradiste and Golubac (Republic of Serbia).