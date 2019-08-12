Gov't passes winter programme in energy area

The Government passed on Monday the winter programme in the energy area, which addresses to all electricity producers, and electricity and heat producers in cogeneration.

"The Energy Ministry proposed the adoption of the winter programme in the energy area. It addressed to all electricity producers, and producers of electricity and heat in congeneration and is enforceable between 1 November 2019 and 31 March 2020. Under the winter programme, the level of fuel stocks for the production of electricity, which producers must provide until 1 November 2019 is being established, but also the required volume of water from the lakes. The forecasts of the National Strategy and Prognosis Commission and the national energy dispatcher were used for the drafting of the winter programme, taking into account the adequate and, at the same time, necessary dimensioning of fuel stocks, as well as the volume of water in the large reservoirs on 1 November 2019," Government spokesman Nelu Barbu explained at the Victoria Palace.

He added that an average increase of the energy consumption of 2.2 percent against the consumption of last winter has been taken into account.