Government: 9.5 million RON for the emergency execution of dredging operations of Danube river

The Executive approved on Wednesday a decision on the allocation of 9.5 million RON from the Intervention Fund available to the Government this year, for the emergency execution of dredging operations of the Danube river and other specific works aimed at removing the state of risk generated by the current critical hydrological situation.

"The Government approved the allocation of 9.5 million RON from the Intervention Fund at its disposal for the emergency execution of some dredging operations of the Danube river and other specific works to remove the state of risk generated by the current hydrological situation. This measure is necessary to set up the navigable channel and to ensure the minimum conditions for navigation on the Danube on the common Romanian-Bulgarian sector between kilometers 610 and 375 and to reduce the risk of traffic jams and waiting times," said the spokesperson of the Government, Dan Carbunaru, at the Victoria Palace of Government, Agerpres.