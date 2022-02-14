 
     
Government approves state aid up to 96 million RON for livestock breeders' support

www.agerpres.ro
bani, lei, bancnote

The government has approved, in its Monday session, a decision that regards the granting of state aid, totaling up to 96 million RON, for livestock breeding.

The Executive's spokesperson, Dan Carbunaru, mentioned that the Government decision completes art. 19 of Government Decision 1179/2014 regarding the institution of a state aid scheme in the livestock breeding sector. Practically that aid is provided in the form of subsidized services, dedicated to individual and family enterprises, authorized individuals, and individuals who hold a producer's certificate and companies that have activity in the realm of livestock breeding," he said, in a press conference, at the Victoria Governmental Palace, at the end of the Executive's meeting, Agerpres.ro informs.

Dan Carbunaru recalled that Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca had a visit on Monday to a farm in Dragoesti, Ialomita County, context in which he discussed with local farmers and informed them on the support measures the Government intends to grant.

