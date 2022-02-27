Government decides to send second batch of aid to Ukraine

The Government decided to send on Sunday, in Ukraine, a second batch of aid - fuel, bulletproof vests, helmets, ammunition and military equipment, food, water and medicine, with a total value of 3 million Euro, the Government spokesman, Dan Carbunaru, announced, Agerpres reports.

Furthermore, the Government announced its availability to take on injured Ukrainians in Romania's health network."The Task-force session is in full swing. (...) Romania's Government decided that after the first batch of aid reached Ukraine, which consisted of medicine and sanitary equipment donated by our country, today it will send a second batch of aid, with a total value of 3 million Euro, which consists of fuel, bulletproof vests, helmets, ammunition and military equipment, food, water and medicine. Romania's Government announces its availability to take on injured Ukrainians in hospitals within the military and civilian network in our country," Carbunaru declared, at Victoria Palace.