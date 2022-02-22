 
     
Government: Doubting statehood of UN member state, approach that threatens world peace

gov.ro
Guvernul României, Palatul Victoria

The Romanian Government condemns any attempt of doubting the territorial integrity of Ukraine and highlights that doubting the statehood of a member state of UN represents a "revisionist view" that threatens peace in Europe and around the world, Agerpres reports.

"We are firmly condemning any attempt of doubting the sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence of Ukraine. To doubt the statehood of a UN member state is equivalent to a revisionist approach that threatens peace and stability in Europe and around the world," the Government said, on Twitter, on Monday evening.

Russian president Vladimir Putin signed on Monday evening a decree of acknowledging the independence of the separatist regions of Donetk and Luhansk in Eastern Ukraine.

