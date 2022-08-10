Gov't approves decision on establishment, organization and functioning of National Toxic Substances Registry

On Wednesday, the Government approved a decision regarding the establishment, organization and operation of the National Toxic Substances Registry, in order to record information on chemical mixtures dangerous to health sold in Romania, as well as on acute illnesses caused by these due to improper use or accidental exposure.

According to a press release of the Government release, the new ReTox registry will allow the establishment of the necessary framework for the transmission of information about chemical mixtures dangerous to health that companies introduce on the Romanian market.

Also, ReTox will be able to interconnect with a common information and response platform of toxicological information centres and regional antitoxic centres for children, for the management of poisoning cases in the general population, Agerpres.

"ReTox will facilitate the Ministry of Health's reporting on cases of poisoning with biocidal products and agricultural pesticides, including the exchange of information with European structures and authorities from other member states," the Government says.

The operation and administration of ReTox will be ensured by the National Institute of Public Health, through the National Centre for Monitoring Risks in the Community Environment.