 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Gov't approves donation of another 132,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to Republic of Moldova

Deschide.md
coronavirus ambulanta salvare moldova

Under a government decision approved today, the Republic of Moldova will be offered another 132,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, free of charge, the Health Ministry announced on Thursday.

"The regulatory act provides for the grant of a free humanitarian aid to the Republic of Moldova's National Public Health Agency, for the management of the COVID-19 epidemic following the activation of the EU's Civil Protection Mechanism. A number of 132,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine delivered by AstraZeneca and purchased by the Health Ministry will be allocated to the Republic of Moldova. The Interior Ministry's Department for Emergency Situations - the General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations will ensure the transport of the vaccines," the release states, agerpres.ro confirms.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.