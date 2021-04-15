Gov't approves donation of another 132,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to Republic of Moldova

Under a government decision approved today, the Republic of Moldova will be offered another 132,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, free of charge, the Health Ministry announced on Thursday.

"The regulatory act provides for the grant of a free humanitarian aid to the Republic of Moldova's National Public Health Agency, for the management of the COVID-19 epidemic following the activation of the EU's Civil Protection Mechanism. A number of 132,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine delivered by AstraZeneca and purchased by the Health Ministry will be allocated to the Republic of Moldova. The Interior Ministry's Department for Emergency Situations - the General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations will ensure the transport of the vaccines," the release states, agerpres.ro confirms.