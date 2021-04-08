Gov't expected to approve extending state of alert by 30 days from April 13

The Government is expected today to approve a 30-day extension to the state of alert in Romania from April 13 and to set in place measures that will be applied during it to prevent and combat the effects the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Included in a draft government decision to be considered today are also previously established measures, including the one according to which where the 14-day cumulative COVID-19 rate is greater than 4 and less than or equal to 7.5 per 1,000 population a curfew will be instituted on Friday, Saturday and Sunday between 20:00hrs and 05.00hrs, except for travel for business purposes, for medical assistance or for people in transit, agerpres.ro confirms.

According to the substantiation note of the draft decision, people should be allowed to travel outside their home/household May 1 and May 2, between 20:00hrs and 05:00hrs to take part in Night of the Resurrection church services on the Christian Orthodox Easter.

Also, on April 23 and 30, everywhere in Romania business operators that carry out indoor/outdoor public/private trade/service provision activities, may operate form 05:00hrs to 20:00hrs.

Travel easing is also considered for the Muslim believers, given the celebration of their holy month of Ramadan. "Given the circumstances, it is proposed that Muslim parishioners should be allowed to travel outside their homes/ households between May 8 and May 9, from 20:00hrs to 05:00hrs for taking part in specific Ramadan celebrations."

Another provision would cap the occupancy rate of tourist accommodation establishments on the Black Sea coast to 70% of maximum capacity. That include area of Mamaia Nord, Navodari, Mamaia and Mamaia-Sat, Constanta, Agigea, Eforie Nord, Eforie Sud, Techirghiol, Tuzla, Costinesti, Neptun-Olimp, Jupiter, Cap Aurora, Venus, Saturn, Mangalia, 2 Mai, Vama Veche.