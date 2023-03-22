Gov't repeals decision postponing closure of some energy capacities operating on lignite

The Government decided on Wednesday to repeal the decision to postpone the closure of some energy capacities operating on lignite and their related mining operations.

"The repeal of Decision no. 1573/2022 regarding the approval of the postponement of the closure of some energy capacities operating on lignite and their related mining operations is a consequence of the amendments brought to Emergency Ordinance no. 108/2022 on the decarbonization of the energy sector, with the subsequent amendments in the Government meeting of last week, by which it was decided to put 660 MW of lignite-based electricity production capacities into conservation, for a period of 3 years, or take them out of operation, starting June 2023, in order to clarify some commitments assumed by Romania within the PNRR concerning the energy market reform," reads a press release sent by the Government.

The Minister of Investments and European Projects, Marcel Bolos, declared, after the Government meeting, that, as is known, the European Commission requested a series of clarifications regarding the issue of decarbonization and the manner in which the Law in the field is implemented , and by adopting this decision it will be possible to validate the milestone in the PNRR and finally bring to fruition a decarbonization reform considered strategic, told Agerpres.