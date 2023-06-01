Gov't spokesman Carbunaru: Negotiations have ended, gov't adopted requests of trade unions.

The emergency ordinance regarding education has been adopted by the Government and the negotiations ended, the spokesman for the Government, Dan Carbunaru, informs on Thursday, specifying that the Executive adopted the requests tabled by the trade unions, told Agerpres.

"Today we can basically announce that the negotiations have ended in respect to the unionists' requests. According to the Prime Minister's order, starting today, Mr. Labour Minister Marius Budai will intensify the dialogue with the representatives of the unions in education on the topic of the salary grid to appear in the future salary law, and the Minister of Education, Ligia Deca, will continue the discussions with the representatives of the unions for the collective labour agreement," stated Dan Carbunaru.

Asked if the strike has now ended, Carbunaru said: "negotiations have ended, this is the message we are sending publicly."

He explained that the Executive is open to dialogue and that the discussions will continue with the two ministers.

"The government is open to dialogue. A new dialogue has just been concluded which is intended for the future activities that Minister Deca and Minister Budai must carry out together with the representatives of the teaching staff, precisely to improve the educational system in Romania. Part of the mechanisms that will contribute to the improvement of this educational system really belong to the salary component. This is the role of the emergency ordinance adopted today in the Government and which exactly reflects the requests that the trade union representatives launched in the opening of the dialogue with the Government (...) When I spoke about the fact that the negotiations have ended, I was referring to the fact that the Government has already today adopted the requests that the unions put on the Government's table at the beginning of our dialogue," explained Carbunaru.