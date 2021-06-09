Gov't to challenge Cluj Court of Appeal ruling against proof of vaccination requirement for attending events

Prime Minister Florin Citu said that the government will challenge the ruling of the Cluj Court of Appeal which decided to partially annul the Government Decision making event attendance conditional on proof of vaccination.

Asked at a press conference today if the decision of the Cluj Court of Appeal will influence the relaxation policy, the Prime Minister replied that it will have no influence whatsoever and that the respective ruling will be challenged.

"We will challenge this ruling and we believe we will win," Citu said.

According to central media, the Cluj Court of Appeal decided on Monday to partially annul the Government's Decision that makes event attendance conditional on proof of vaccination or on a negative test result for COVID-19.