Gov't to discuss lifting COVID-19 containment measures from June 1 at next meeting

Prime Minister Florin Citu said on Tuesday that at its next sitting on Thursday or Friday, the government will discuss what COVID-19 containment measures to lift from June 1, mentioning that there is no reason not to move on with a timetable for lifting the measures, agerpres reports.

"We have presented a timetable - June 1, July 1, August 1. We stick to that timetable. At the next government meeting - I think the meeting will be on Thursday or Friday - we will have the measures for June 1. If necessary to adjust for the other times, we will adjust now. I have had talks (...) with those who are directly affected, we will improve some of the measures according to the talks," Citu said on Tuesday before a convention of the National Liberal Party (PNL) leadership.

The prime minister added that the goal of the vaccination campaign is to get rid of the COVID-19 pandemic. "We see that we have very good figures in terms of reducing the positive rate," he said."The aim of the vaccination campaign is to get rid of the pandemic. That vaccination campaign that we have been doing lately has had results. The third wave, as we can see, has disappeared. The number of people with COVID-19 in intensive care is now 600, down from 1,600, while the number of people testing positive is also declining every. We have these results, we have no reason not to move on with lifting - on June 1, July 1, August 1," added Citu.