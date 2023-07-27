Gov't to increase value of meal vouchers, as per governing program

The government is set to approve on Thursday the increase in the value of meal vouchers from 30 RON to 35 RON starting August 1, and subsequently to 40 RON as of January 1, 2024, Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu announced.

"It's a gesture as reasonable as possible, taking into account this year's inflation rate," the prime minister said in the government meeting.

"There has been no increase in the value of meal vouchers in the last two semesters (from H2 2022 to the present), despite the significant increase in the price of food and utilities, so that the current value of a meal voucher, at 30 RON, is small for ensuring a decent meal during a working day," explains the bill's substantiation note.

According to the document, by increasing the nominal value of meal vouchers, the state has the opportunity to implement a fiscal facility that ensures a better collection of taxes and fees, thus reducing the underground economy. AGERPRES