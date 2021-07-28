 
     
Gov't to lift COVID-19 restrictions from August 1, leave many in place

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
Klaus Iohannis Florin Cîțu

The Romanian government has approved lifting from August 1 some COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, Prime Minister Florin Citu announced on Wednesday.

"We have approved lifting restrictions from August 1. Relaxation is a strong word today, because these measures are not much ease, as many of them are kept in place. I would mention the outdoors cultural, artistic and entertainment events with at most 75,000 people in attendance in areas where 14-day cumulative rate is less than or equal to 2 cases per 1,000 population. Very important condition - the participants must be vaccinated, or recovered form the disease or tested," Citu said after a government meeting.

He said that indoor and outdoor sports competitions will be allowed for spectators covering up to 75% of the maximum capacity of the space, keeping a minimum of one metre between people and the rate should be less than or equal to 2 cases per 1,000 population, Agerpres informs.

"Activities in bars, clubs, discos and game rooms up to the maximum capacity of the space will be allowed between 05:00hrs and 02:00 hours if the rate is less than or equal to 2 per 1,000 population. The 02:00hrs has not changed if the rate is less than or equal to 2 cases per 1,000 population," the prime minister explained.

