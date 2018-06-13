GreaterUnionCentennial Texas Governor issues official proclamation dedicated to Romania, in context of Centennial celebration

Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued an official proclamation dedicated to Romania in the context of the Centennial of the Greater Union of 1918 celebration, the Embassy of Romania to the US informs on Wednesday through a release.

The text of the proclamation shows that "the world changed forever with the unification of Romania in 1918 and the proclamation of a modern, democratic and sovereign nation," according to the press release.The document remarks the close relationship between Romania and the US, respectively between the state of Texas and Romania, as well as the contribution of the Texans of Romanian descent to the enrichment of the cultural patrimony of the state. The proclamation also encourages all Texas residents to join in the celebration of the Centennial, the release also mentions.Romania's Ambassador to the United States George Cristian Maior welcomed the proclamation of the state of Texas, underlining that Romania is deeply honored by the message sent by Governor Greg Abbott. At the same time, the Romanian Ambassador conveyed to the governor of Texas Romania's gratitude for the US support for achieving the Greater Union of 1918 and the major role played by US President Woodrow Wilson 100 years ago, the press release further mentionsAmbassador George Cristian Maior appreciated the close tie between Romania and Texas, cemented both by the active and consistent presence of the Romanian Americans' community, as well as the activity of big American companies in the state, such as Exxon Mobil, Hunt Oil, Dell, Lockheed or Bell Helicopter, which have invested massively or are to develop projects in cooperation with Romania, generating prosperity and security for Romania and the US, the release concludes.