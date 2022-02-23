Greek PM Mitsotakis, PM Ciuca reiterate in Bucharest 'strong' support for Ukraine's sovereignity, integrity

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca had a meeting on Wednesday at the Victoria Palace with his Greek counterpart, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who is currently paying a visit to Bucharest, on which occasion the two high officials reiterated their countries' "strong" support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.

The two heads of Executive "strongly" condemned Russia's new violation of the international law by recognizing the so-called independence of the Ukrainian regions of Donetsk and Lugansk and the aggression against Ukraine by other Russian troops, which entered this state, Agerpres.ro informs.

"Given the complicated security context in our immediate vicinity, the security situation in the Black Sea region and at the borders of Ukraine could not be missing from the agenda of our meeting, for this is an important and topical issue. I strongly condemn Russia's new violation of the international law, of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, by recognizing the so-called independence of the Ukrainian regions of Donetsk and Lugansk, and the aggression against Ukraine by the other Russian troops that entered the territory of this state. At the end of the talks, Prime Minister Ciuca held a joint press conference with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

He added that he had also discussed with his Greek counterpart about the continuation of the coordination at the NATO level in strengthening the security of NATO's Eastern flank, as well as about the appropriate response measures.

"In this context, we reiterated the strong support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine. Diplomatic efforts are intense, and both Romania and Greece support them by all means and in all available formats," Nicolae Ciuca said.