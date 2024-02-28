Green House Photovoltaic Panels program gets record-high RON 2bn budget

The Green House Photovoltaic Panels program is the most popular program run by the Environmental Fund Administration (AFM), so that a record-high budget of two billion RON was allocated for this year's relevant applications, AFM said in a release.

The government approved at its Wednesday meeting AFM's budget for the current year, which provides for an allocation of RON 300 million for registrations within the Rabla Classic car scrappage program.

RON 600 million are proposed in earmarks for a new registration session under the cycle lanes building program.

The green stove program, which provides financial support for the purchase of eco-friendly multi-fuel home heating devices in mountain settlements will be launched in a first in 2024, with a budget of RON 500 million.