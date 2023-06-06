Growth coefficient of average net earnings in March 2023 stands at 15,426.83 compared to January 1990.

The growth coefficient of the average net salary earnings on economy in March 2023 compared to January 1990 was 15,426.83 and 3,581.03 compared to February 1992, the National Institute of Statistics (INS) informed on Tuesday, told Agerpres.

The coefficient is brought to the attention of county and local councils, city halls, commercial companies and units specialized in the sale of housing, in accordance with the provisions of Law No.112/1995, regarding the sale/purchase of national housing.

According to the provisions of Law No.112/1995 - the Law on nationalised houses - the amount of compensation to be paid to former owners and their heirs, for apartments not refunded in kind, as well as the sale price, are updated through some coefficients which "may not be lower than the coefficient of increase of the average wage income in the economy."