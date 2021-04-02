 
     
Health and Economy Ministers meet with representatives of hotel industry, address plans to open businesses

HORECA
HORECA

The Ministers of Health and Economy, Vlad Voiculescu and Claudiu Nasui have met on Friday, during a shared work group, with representatives from the hotel industry in Romania, the discussions being about the plan to open the business environment.

According to a briefing of the Ministry of Health, the shared message of this work group was "preparing a calendar of opening up the economy, with an indicative amount", agerpres.ro confirms.

Furthermore, there were talks regarding "possible measures" of access of people to the lodging structures.

