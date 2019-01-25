Health Minister: 'On the verge of flu epidemic, waiting for confirmation from public health watchdog'

Minister of Health Sorina Pintea said on Friday that the ministry she is heading is waiting for the release of the National Public Health Institute, and should the document show that for the third consecutive week the number of diagnosed flu cases is higher than estimations, a flu epidemic will be declared in Romania.

"Considering that the last two weeks of this epidemiological period have been declared epidemic weeks, ie the number of diagnosed cases was higher than the number of estimated cases, we are on the verge of an epidemic, according to experts. In order to declare an epidemic, the number of cases diagnosed must exceed the estimated numbers for three straight weeks. We are waiting for next week's release of the National Public Health Institute, and if the number of diagnosed flu cases is higher than the estimated figure, we'll have the basis to declare an epidemic," Pintea told a press conference.

