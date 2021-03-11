 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Health Minister Vlad Voiculescu discusses with Finnish Ambassador on cooperation relations in several medical fields

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
Vlad Voiculescu

Health Minister Vlad Voiculescu met on Thursday with the Finnish Ambassador to Romania, Marjut Akola, the discussions focusing on the cooperation relations between the two states in the medical field.

Highlighted in the discussion were areas such as the provision of medical assistance for patients with burns, investments in health infrastructure, digitalisation and exchange of experience between professionals from the two countries, informs a Ministry of Health's release sent to AGERPRES.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Ioana Mihaila, Secretary of State in the Ministry of Health.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.