Health Minister Vlad Voiculescu discusses with Finnish Ambassador on cooperation relations in several medical fields

Health Minister Vlad Voiculescu met on Thursday with the Finnish Ambassador to Romania, Marjut Akola, the discussions focusing on the cooperation relations between the two states in the medical field.

Highlighted in the discussion were areas such as the provision of medical assistance for patients with burns, investments in health infrastructure, digitalisation and exchange of experience between professionals from the two countries, informs a Ministry of Health's release sent to AGERPRES.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Ioana Mihaila, Secretary of State in the Ministry of Health.