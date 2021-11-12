Health official Baciu: First flu case of the season recorded

Secretary of state with the Ministry of health Andrei Baciu informed that they recorded the first case of flu of this season, agerpres reports.

"Today we have recorded the first flu case of the season. It will be reported next week," the Secretary of state told a Digi 24 television broadcast on Thursday evening.

He said that the person who's got a flu is a 30-year old man from Bucharest."He took the SARS-CoV-2 and flu tests, which resulted negative in SARS-CoV-2 and positive in flu. So this is the first case this season. We also had cases last year. Of course, it was not a significant increase leading to an epidemic, since the same measures we are taking against the SARS-CoV-s are functioning against the flu as well," said Andrei Baciu.