HealthMin Rafila: Gov't to carry out information campaign on responsible behaviour during pandemic

The government, together with the local authorities, will carry out an information campaign during the winter holidays, so that the responsible behaviour of the population regarding the observance of the health protection rules imposed in the context of the COVID pandemic becomes a rule, the Minister of Health, Alexandru Rafila, said on Wednesday, agerpres reports.

"The fact that we have four days - December 24 and 25, December 31 and January 1 - in which outdoor events can be held without special restrictions does not mean that we need to turn these public events into vectors for the spread of infection. It is basically possible to organize an event in open air without any problems, with one condition: the participants, the population, and for this we really need the help of the mass media to promote responsible behavior. "We don't want sanctioning, this is not the key to success, but I'm sure that where these things are required, they will be implemented," said Alexandru. Rafila at a press conference at Victoria Palace.

He underscored the importance of "partnership, trust and preventive behaviour."