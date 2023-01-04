HealthMin Rafila: I don't think last year's novel coronavirus situation will repeat itself

The Minister of Health, Alexandru Rafila, believes that we will not end up in a situation similar to the one last year regarding the number of infections with the novel coronavirus, told Agerpres.

According to the official, most infections are mild, and the strains circulating in Europe are similar to those in China.

"I don't think we will return to the situation of the past years, even if the number of cases will increase significantly, because the new forms of the disease, including the strains circulating in China at the moment, are not as serious, they do not pose the same danger in terms of hospitalization as the older forms. Most of the infections are mild and the circulating types, and we are actually discussing subtypes of the Omicron variant at the moment, so the strains circulating now in Europe are similar to those in China. So I don't think that we will end up in a situation similar to the one a year ago," the Minister of Health told Digi 24 private television broadcaster on Wednesday.