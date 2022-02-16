HealthMin Rafila: Mask still mandatory in enclosed spaces, in public transportation, in closed markets

The Minister of Health, Alexandru Rafila, said on Wednesday that the use of protective masks is still mandatory in enclosed spaces, on public transportation, and in closed markets.

He explained in a press conference, at the Victoria Governmental Palace, that those situations are regulated by Law no. 55/2020, with measures regulating mask wearing in open spaces to be taken in accordance with the recent decision of the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) - who struck down the mask mandate for public areas - after it is published in the Official Journal.

"This ordinance which was declared unconstitutional was adopted in 2020, it referred to the use of masks in public spaces. Obviously, after its publication [e.n. - of the CCR decision], we must make it so that we respect the decision of the Constitutional Court. Now, the other ways to use the mask in enclosed spaces, in public transportation, in closed markets are regulated by Law 55. So, it's obvious that the mask isn't abandoned in enclosed spaces. The legislation that made reference to this ordinance elaborated by the Health Ministry must be updated. We are following with great attention the evolution of the epidemiological situation an we will take those measures that are appropriate to protect the health of the population," showed Alexandru Rafila.

The statements of the Health Minister come after the Constitutional Court, on Tuesday, struck down as unconstitutional Government Emergency Ordinance 192/2020 that instituted, among others, the obligation to wear protective masks in public spaces, Agerpres informs.