HealthMin Rafila: We are trying to find solutions so that there will be no strike in healthcare sector.

The Minister of Health, Alexandru Rafila, on Wednesday said that he is trying to find solutions so that a general strike in the health sector does not happen, told Agerpres.

He said that he meets every day with the representatives of the unions in the healthcare system.

"We meet every day with the representatives of the unions. And this morning we had a meeting with the representatives of SANITAS trade union. We are trying to find solutions so that a general strike in the health sector does not happen and this protest of theirs is a signal for everyone, for sure, and for us, that certain problems need to be solved. Those that we can solve now we will solve in a very short time, others probably require the approval of new legislation in the field of salaries that will eliminate certain wage inequities," argued Rafila, at the Parliament.

According to him, the Japanese strike in which trade unionists from the medical system entered represents an alarm signal, and the Ministry of Health is trying to find solutions in the current economic context.