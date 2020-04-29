HealthMin Tataru: Civil management team to take over Suceava hospital from military management team

Health Minister Nelu Tataru on Tuesday stated that the military management team of the Suceava hospital will hand over to a civil team that is willing to take responsibility for the job and that the other hospitals too should have civil management teams before the state of emergency is over.

"In Suceava, and also in Deva, after we had interim civil management teams that later resigned because, although we had already started to provide them medicines, equipment, materials, they were just unable to manage the situation, maybe because they didn't have the required authority so that we had to impose military management there (...)," Nelu Tataru told Digi 24 private television broadcaster.He explained the team of physicians at the Suceava hospital have elected their interim management, which is set to take over on Thursday.According to him, several other counties, besides Suceava, face the same problems."Besides Bucharest and Suceava, Bucharest because it's the largest and most crowded urban area that we have, and Suceava, because there was a significant outbreak there, which really stood out during this pandemic, we also have Arad and Hunedoara, with outbreaks, and Timis, Neamt, Botosani too, while Brasov, Mures and Bihor are not far, although in Bihor they are doing a lot of tests, according to the epidemiological investigations," said Tataru.