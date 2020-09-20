HealthMinTataru: Let's observe these rules and turn first wave into decisional wave

Minister of Health Nelu Tataru declared on Sunday, during a press conference held in Iasi, that the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in our country depends very much on how prevention rules are currently being respected and how low community transmission will remain.

"We are in a plateau of the second phase of the first wave. I do not know if the second wave is related to the elections, it is related to our observance of all restrictions. We have some precautions. They include the wearing of masks, distancing, disinfectants. We have a month in which restaurants, theaters and cinemas have reopened, the return from holidays, the congestion of public transport, the opening of the school, the election campaign, election. All these have a common denominator, the observance of certain rules. We observe these rules, we have low community transmission, we have a low number of cases, we stay on that plateau as we are now. Let us follow these rules and turn the first wave into a decisional wave, because the second wave depends a lot on how we manage the first wave," said the Minister of Health, Nelu Tataru.

He reiterated the importance of vaccinating the population so that the epidemic of the new coronavirus does not overlap with that of the seasonal flu. The Minister also announced that pneumococcal vaccination is being considered and that studies are being carried out for BCG vaccination.

"The scientific experience of a pandemic has shown the increased persistence of the infectious agent over a period of a year and a half. We hope to discover a vaccine, as we hope that maintaining these rules which, beyond certain negativity or trivialization of everything that seven months of pandemic have meant, will bring us a positive outcome. I think the second wave will depend on the first wave. Let's take things towards the downward slope of the first wave, let's head for that flu vaccination campaign. We are thinking of flu and pneumococcal vaccination. There are studies for BCG vaccination, and then we will be able to look at a possible second wave with a different perspective," said the Minister of Health.