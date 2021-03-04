'Henri Coanda' airport implements biometric travel documents verification system comparing facial images

The Romanian Border Police implements an automatic system for verifying biometric travel documents by comparing facial images at the "Henri Coanda" International Airport, according to AGERPRES.

"The pilot project involves the use at the border control of six automatic gates for verifying people's travel documents, by comparing the facial image from the electronic chip of the passport/identity card with the one captured from the person physically present at the border control, in carrying out the identification process. The gates are connected to the Border Police Computer System, which allows checks to be made by querying databases and accessing relevant operational information," informs the IGPF Press Office.

The implementation of the ABC (Automated Border Control) system at the "Henri Coanda" Airport allows border control authorities to check passengers in a comfortable, fast and safe way.

"The system also provides solutions to facilitate border control procedures for citizens transiting the borders of the European Union and to modernize and improve border management while responding to the risks posed by cross-border crime," the source mentions.

The categories of citizens to whom the ABC gates are addressed are citizens of the European Union, the European Economic Area and Switzerland who hold a biometric travel document (passport or identity card) and are over 18 years of age.

The pilot system consists of six gates, with the possibility of further expansion, up to 24 gates, by adding additional licenses, without changing the hardware infrastructure.

The project is worth 2.3 million lei, the financing coming from non-reimbursable European funds through the Internal Security Fund Program (75pct), and includes the gates and the related hardware infrastructure.

The equipment is to be used permanently.