Hezbollah financier labeled as global terrorist extradited to the U.S.

The Bucharest Court of Appeal ordered on Tuesday the extradition to the U.S. of Lebanese-Belgian dual national Mohammad Ibrahim Bazzi who was labeled by the American authorities as a "global terrorist" and one of the main sponsors of the Lebanese Islamist movement Hezbollah.

Bazzi was arrested in Romania on February 24, 2023 for the purpose of extradition to the United States.

"Based on Art. 16 of the Extradition Treaty between Romania and the U.S. signed in Bucharest on September 10, 2007 and ratified by Romania through Law No. 111/2008, and Art. 74 of Law No. 302/2004, republished, the court orders the handover to the American judicial authorities of the assets, instruments, valuables, documents and other proof found in the possession of extraditable person Mohammad Ibrahim Bazzi at the time he was tracked down, as identified in the minutes drawn up on 24.02.2023," the ruling of the Bucharest Court of Appeal reads.

In April 2019, the U.S. announced new rewards of up to ten million dollars for information that could help disrupt the financial networks of the Lebanese Islamist movement Hezbollah.

Three of the people suspected of having ties to the Hezbollah finances Washington wanted information on are Adham Tabaja, Mohammad Ibrahim Bazzi and Ali Youssef Charara, all three blacklisted by the U.S. as international terrorists. AGERPRES