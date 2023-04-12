Humanitarian shipment reaches Turkey

The humanitarian shipment from Romania to Turkey, with several types of products from the rescEU reserve, has reached its destination.

"The humanitarian transport was carried out on the basis of the decision of the National Committee for Emergency Situations, following the request addressed to Romania by the European Commission, through the European Civil Protection Mechanism (ECHO-ERCC), to provide the Republic of Turkey with several types of products from the RescEU reserve on Romanian territory, given the responsibilities of our country, as part of the Romanian ShelterCapacity (RO-Shelt) project. (...) This morning, our colleagues started their journey to Romania," the General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations (IGSU) informed on Wednesday.

On April 10, rescuers from USISU, ISU Galati, ISU Mures, ISU Iasi, ISU Constanta and the IGSU Logistics Base, with 10 technical means, carried out a humanitarian transport consisting of 16,000 hygiene kits, 10 dining tents and 32 lighting towers.

At the same time, the Turkish civil protection staff was trained on how to set up and operate this equipment.

The Romanian ShelterCapacity (RO-Shelt) is the European Commission's action to create a temporary shelter capacity available for the European Civil Protection Mechanism missions. Through this programme, products can be made available to countries facing major emergencies and, on the basis of requests for international assistance, equipment/materials can be transported, under the aegis of the European Union Civil Protection Mechanism, to countries heavily affected by various emergencies.