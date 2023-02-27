Humanitarian transport of medical products for Mother and Child Institute in Chisinau, says Salvati Copiii

The Mother and Child Institute in Chisinau, which cares for injured children from the conflict zone in Ukraine, will receive a humanitarian transport worth 200,000 euros from the Salvati Copiii (Save the Children) organization, told Agerpres.

Salvati Copiii responds in this way to the request for help of the Mother and Child Institute. It is about a batch of hospital medical products and equipment for the Intensive Care Unit, Anesthesiology and the Premature block within the institution, as well as a humanitarian transport with care products for newborns, children and mothers, informs the same organization in a press release.

After the start of the war in Ukraine, the Mother and Child Institute provided medical care to refugee children, pregnant women and mothers. To date, the organization treated 536 cases, more than 2,000 consultations and 60 surgical interventions have been performed on refugee children from Ukraine. Also, 101 women refugees from the war in Ukraine gave birth safely here.

The first tranche of aid will arrive on Monday, February 27, in Chisinau, consisting of 278,000 basic sanitary products for babies, children and women. The next transport will consist of more than 5,300 products and hospital medical equipment.

Annually, the Institute ensures the diagnosis, treatment, prophylaxis and medical rehabilitation of about 40,000 children, pregnant women and women from all over the country and registers 4,500 births per year, of which around 700 are premature births.

Since the start of Russia's war of aggression in Ukraine, Salvati Copiii has provided humanitarian assistance to 247,448 people, including 133,844 Ukrainian children and 113,604 adults.

The organization's teams are present at four border crossing points with Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova, in five accommodation and procedures centres for asylum seekers of the General Inspectorate for Immigration, in three refugee camps coordinated by IGSU, in three stationing points, in eight Counseling and Integrated Services Hubs newly created by the organization in several locations, in partner schools.

At the same time, two humanitarian shipments were sent, with 505,200 sanitary products for 42,000 babies, young children and mothers from Ukraine. The products were distributed to the 100 centres for refugees, managed by the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection of Moldova.

Also, Salvati Copiii Romania supported the school integration for 1,600 children by organizing trainings with teachers, distributing didactic materials for extra-curricular activities in the schools with the most refugee children enrolled and distributed 1,200 fully equipped schoolbags to the beginning of the school year for all refugee children enrolled in elementary, secondary and high schools nationwide.