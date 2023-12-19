Hundreds of holiday packages, offered by Royal Family to families in Savarsin

Hundreds of families from Savarsin received aid packages from the Royal Family, on Tuesday, consisting of food and basic products, some of the gifts being taken to the beneficiaries by Custodian of the Romanian Crown, Her Majesty Margareta and Her Royal Highness Princess Elena.

The tradition of Christmas gifts offered by the Royal Family to those in need in Savarsin dates back to the 1940s, from the time of Queen Mother Elena. The tradition was continued by King Mihai and Queen Ana, between 2001 and 2014.

The royal family has now prepared 300 packages, which have reached the people most in need in the community. One of the beneficiaries is a mother of seven children.

"I am raising my children alone, my husband died and we live on the pension we receive from him. What I received from Her Majesty is a great help and I was very happy to see her in my yard, to receive her," said one of the local women.

Other locals declared themselves surprised to be visited by Her Majesty Margareta.

"She was with us last year too but we enjoy it every time we see her. My little boy was so happy that he said he doesn't wash his hands anymore after shaking hands with Her Majesty," said another local woman.

The mayor of Savarsin, Ioan Vodicean, also took part in distributing gifts, consisting of food and basic products.

"Just like in previous years, we participated with Her Majesty, the Crown Custodian, in distributing food and aid for families in need, because we want to make the holidays happier for these people. The Royal Family is involved every year around religious holidays, but not only that. We had several events in which we were partners. This year, 300 packages were prepared for those with financial problems," said the mayor.

The Royal Family also offered gifts to the employees of the Royal Castle and the Forest Administration in Savarsin.

The Royal Family spends the winter holidays in Savarsin, where it has already begun to receive, according to tradition, carolers from several areas of the country. On Christmas Eve, at 12:00 p.m., the Dubasi of Savarsin will be expected in the square with the fountain inside the Royal Village, and then the message will be delivered to Her Majesty, the Crown Custodian.

On December 25, at 11:00 a.m., the Royal Family will attend the Christmas service at the Orthodox Church in Savarsin. After this event, the rest of the days until after the New Year will be spent in private.