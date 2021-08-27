Hungarian company, Sapientia University to help open local cosmetics factory in Miercurea Ciuc

On Friday, Miercurea Ciuc City Hall signed a declaration of intent with a Hungarian company and Sapientia University for collaboration in order to set up a factory making cosmetics, personal hygiene and personal care products, according to a press statement by the city hall.

Miercurea Ciuc Mayor Korodi Attila is quoted as underscoring the role of the local business development office that attracted an important investment project in Miercurea Ciuc.

"Miercurea Ciuc City Hall has engaged in full-fledged collaboration to create new jobs," Korodi was quoted as also saying in the statement.Attending the signing ceremony of the declaration of intent, CEO of S.C. Caola Kozmetikai es Haztartasi Vegyipari S.A. Bandi Imre said that there is an intention to build and operate a production unit on an area of 4000 square metres and to create 50-60 jobs.Dean of Sapientia University in Miercurea Ciuc Lazar Ede promised that the university will support the company by training workforce, according to the city hall.